Richard Buria
1946 - 2020
Richard "Rich" Buria, age 73, a resident of Joliet, IL, a former twenty year resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL from complications related to diabetes. He was born October 2, 1946 in Tampa, FL.

Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
