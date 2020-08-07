Richard "Rich" Buria, age 73, a resident of Joliet, IL, a former twenty year resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL from complications related to diabetes. He was born October 2, 1946 in Tampa, FL.
Visitation Monday, August 10, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Monday, 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.