|
|
Mr. Richard C. Callender, 95, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
Richard Charles Callender was born October 27, 1924, in Berwyn, Illinois, to the late Cyril and Anna (Kranzo) Callender. Following graduation from high school, Richard served in the United States Air Force as ground support during World War II. Following the War, he married Loretta Ann Meisinger on September 20, 1947, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Naperville, Illinois. The couple farmed at rural Newark, Illinois, until moving to DeWitt in 2016. His wife preceded him in death September 29, 2017.
Richard was a longtime member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Naperville. He loved rolling the wheels, camping and found great joy in his family and in the land that he farmed.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Julie Callender of Laramie, Wyoming, Paul and Rochelle Callender of Charlotte and Keith and Lydia Callender of Lowden; grandchildren, Kim Callender, Brian (Julie) Callender, Debbie (George) Sokolov, Cody Callender, Travis (Katherine) Callender, Amanda (Lee) Jacobsen, Leanne Callender, Kyle Callender, Samantha (fiancé, Oakley Warren) Callender, Tessa Callender and Jacob Callender; great-grandchildren, Henry Callender, Karina Sokolov, Valerie Sokolov, Aleena Nicolay, Kinley Nicolay, Ryleigh Nicolay, Aurora Callender, Hayden Jacobsen, Jaxen Jacobsen, Palmer Callender, Alex Callender and Brynlee Callender; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Callender of Naperville; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Craig Callender and his brother, Harold Callender.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Naperville from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Sauppé officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Amanda Jacobsen, Lee Jacobsen, Leanne Callender, Kyle Callender, Samantha Callender, Oakley Warren, Tessa Callender and Jacob Callender.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Homes, DeWitt.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 13, 2020