Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Schmidt Obituary
Richard C. "Bud" Schmidt, age 95 of Naperville, passed away October 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Arlene Schmidt (nee Steck), his brother James Schmidt and sister Joyce (Mike) Robinson. Richard served the U.S. under Patton's 3rd Army. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now