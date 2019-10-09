|
Richard C. "Bud" Schmidt, age 95 of Naperville, passed away October 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Arlene Schmidt (nee Steck), his brother James Schmidt and sister Joyce (Mike) Robinson. Richard served the U.S. under Patton's 3rd Army. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a chapel service at 11:30 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 9, 2019