1923 - 2019
Richard Eugene Hanson, age 96 of Naperville, died on October 2, 2019. He was born July 16, 1923, in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children, Janet (Michael) Rant, Marjorie Egert, and Linda (Stephen) Steinhaus, grandchildren Robin Popham, Stephanie and Carrie Egert, Adam Woronecki, and Isabel Steinhaus, and great grandchildren, Gabriel and Isaac Popham. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Carol Kathryn (nee Meck), and his daughter and son-in-law Judith and Douglas Woronecki. Richard served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner overseas and was a graphic artist in the printing plate making business for 43 years. Private services were held. Memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Mass 01061-0515. Info beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
