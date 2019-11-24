|
Richard G. Rhodes, age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully at St.Pat's Rehabilitation Center on November 15, 2019. Rich was born on March 18, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Rich enjoyed woodworking and swimming at the Naperville beach, their Winter home in Venice, FL, and at the Wisconsin summer home. He was a true Chicago Fan, always cheering for the Bears and Cubs! His greatest love was for his family, and especially for his Grandchildren. Richard was a quiet, faithful man of few words, however, the conversations he did have brought joy to many lives. He was grateful for the prayers and support received from the staff of Wheatland Salem Methodist Church and Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles. Richard, and his wife, Olga (deceased 10\5\2018), were married 64 wonderful years. They are survived by their children, Christine (Dave) Troeger, and Glenn (Kelly) Rhodes, grandchildren Carly Troeger, Erik (Maritza) Rhodes, Lauren Troeger, and Logan Rhodes, and his sister Joanne (Kenneth) Gengel. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM, with a service at 4:00 PM, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Memorials in Rich's memory may be made to Residential Hospice, Wheatland Salem Methodist Church of Naperville, or Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles. Info 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 24, 2019