Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Rhodes


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Rhodes Obituary
Richard G. Rhodes, age 85, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully at St.Pat's Rehabilitation Center on November 15, 2019. Rich was born on March 18, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Rich enjoyed woodworking and swimming at the Naperville beach, their Winter home in Venice, FL, and at the Wisconsin summer home. He was a true Chicago Fan, always cheering for the Bears and Cubs! His greatest love was for his family, and especially for his Grandchildren. Richard was a quiet, faithful man of few words, however, the conversations he did have brought joy to many lives. He was grateful for the prayers and support received from the staff of Wheatland Salem Methodist Church and Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles. Richard, and his wife, Olga (deceased 10\5\2018), were married 64 wonderful years. They are survived by their children, Christine (Dave) Troeger, and Glenn (Kelly) Rhodes, grandchildren Carly Troeger, Erik (Maritza) Rhodes, Lauren Troeger, and Logan Rhodes, and his sister Joanne (Kenneth) Gengel. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 PM, with a service at 4:00 PM, at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Memorials in Rich's memory may be made to Residential Hospice, Wheatland Salem Methodist Church of Naperville, or Evangelical Covenant Church of Venice Isles. Info 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -