Richard J. (Dick) Konigsfeld, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1960, passed away on November 3rd, 2019. Dick was born on August 27, 1930, to Frederick and Margaret Konigsfeld in Chicago, IL, brother to the late Robert F. (Shirley) Konigsfeld. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Marge) Konigsfeld (nee Filip) for over 59 years. Father of Kathy (Craig) Merrill, Mike (Jacky) Konigsfeld, Jim Konigsfeld, and Mary (Mark) Wejrowski. Grandfather of Jamie (Phil) Weber, Peter Konigsfeld, Brian Merrill, Matt and Brandon Wejrowski. Brother-in-law to Nancy Filip. Uncle to Gary (Gwen) Konigsfeld, the late Kay (Bob) Walz, Tim (Becky) Konigsfeld, Kris (Patty) Konigsfeld. Fond relative and lifelong friend of many. Dick grew up in Chicago, IL and White Plains, NY. While attending the University of Illinois, he was enrolled in ROTC, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering. After college, he was commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Army and served as a Tank Unit Commander in Korea, attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Dick's Professional career included working as an engineer for Hotpoint, Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, CA, Western Electric Company/Lucent Technologies and AT&T. Dick was a founding member of his church, All Saints Anglican Church in Bolingbrook, IL. Throughout his life, he enjoyed helping others as a volunteer for many organizations, including the AT&T Pioneers, Kiwanis (Legion of Honor and Hixson Fellowship recipient), All Saints Anglican Church, and St. Raphael School since its founding. Many remember Dick through the many pancake breakfast events that he helped organize and run. An avid Bears fan, Dick enjoyed golf, bowling, sunsets on Lake Michigan, and anything related to aircraft. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to All Saints Anglican Church or . A Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9th, 9:00-10:30 AM at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM at All Saints Anglican Church, 131 E. Boughton Rd. Bolingbrook, IL., with interment following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 6, 2019