Richard Lee Anthoney, age 73, life-long resident of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center of Chicago after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1945 in Aurora, IL to his loving late parents, Robert Barton and Valera Anthoney. Beloved husband of Pamela Whittles Anthoney. Cherished father of Amy (Liem) McDonough of Plainfield, IL and Kara Nyhan of Naperville, IL. In 2017, Rick was blessed to be united with his eldest daughter Erin (John) Jesser of Cleveland, Ohio. Beloved step- father to Michelle (Brad) Shelton of Sherman Oaks, CA, Philip (Anna) Whittles of Chicago, IL and Katherine (Lars) Geary of Chicago, IL. Adored grandpa of Bryan and Kelly McDonough. Beloved Pappa Rick to his step- grandchildren Miranda and Noah Shelton, Lars Geary, Amelia, Karoline and Julia Whittles. Dearest brother of Terrence (Sharon) Anthoney of Carbondale, IL and Deanna Anthoney of Manhattan Beach, CA. Dear uncle of many nieces, nephews and friend to many. Rick was a 1963 graduate of Naperville Community High School. He attended Northern Illinois University. He spent over 20 years in the customer service area of the airlines. Rick spent over 40 years singing in different Barbershop quartets and choruses. He was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Naperville, leading the tenor section in the choir (married to the choir director!). Singing and writing poetry were his passions. He was an avid outdoorsman. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wesley United Methodist Church 21 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 or DuPage Pads, 601 W. Liberty Dr., Wheaton, IL 60187 or Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry, 1871 High Grove Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Friday, March 15th 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service: Saturday, March 16th 10:00 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 21 E. Franklin Ave., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com