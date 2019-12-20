|
Richard S. "Rick" Mattioda, age 65, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Spring Valley, IL, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born November 8, 1954 in Spring Valley.
Beloved husband of Maria L. Mattioda (nee Pozzi), whom he married September 17, 1977, loving father of Geno (Katie) Mattioda of Glen Ellyn, IL and Giana Mattioda of Naperville, adored grandfather of Luca (age 11), Sienna (age 9), Guilia (age 6), Matteo (age 3) and a deceased infant grandson, devoted son of the late Richard and Rosemary (nee Pierro) Mattioda, dear brother of Susan (David) Conroy of Oswego, IL and David (Christie) Mattioda of Peru, IL, son-in-law of the late Geno and Phyllis Pozzi, brother-in-law of Gena (Terry) Orlandi of Dalzell, IL, nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Rick was employed for 35 years with Leopardo Companies Inc., Hoffman Estates, IL, spending most of his career as President. Rick was very active in the Chicago real estate industry and left his mark on the landscape of Chicago and its surrounding communities. He will be remembered for leading and mentoring numerous people throughout his lifetime.
Rick and Maria were so admired for their real-life love story - they loved to travel together. He was a master craftsman and artisan. Rick was an avid skier, fitness guru and loved the game of golf (especially with his favorite golf buddies - his brother, Dave Mattioda and Denny Hogan). Philanthropy was also very important to Rick and he was one of the founding board members of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, 2:00-7:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Monday, December 23, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Entombment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory can be made to: St. Bede Academy, 24 W. US HWY 6 Peru, IL 61354, (815) 250-0359, https://www.st-bede.com/support
