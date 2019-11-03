Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church
1852 95th St.
Naperville, IL
Richard W. Murphy


1946 - 2019
Richard W. "Dick" Murphy, age 73, U.S. Air Force reservist, a resident of Warrenville, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL 1978-2005, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home after battling a brain tumor. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN.

Beloved husband of Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Murphy (nee Maybach), whom he married July 5, 1980, loving father of Patrick (Ashley) Murphy of Frankfort, IL, adored grandfather of Grayson and Elsie Murphy, devoted son of the late William and Lucille (nee Camuel) Murphy, dear brother of the late Roger Murphy and the late Marylyn Murphy, son-in-law of Malcolm and Marilynn Maybach, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Dick grew up in Minneapolis, was a 1964 graduate of Washburn High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis, in 1971. He began his work career in sales at Texaco, Duluth, MN, later worked as a manufacturer's rep in the fastener industry and went on to found DLP Coatings Inc., Elk Grove Village, IL in 1985, which he continued to operate with his son, Patrick until his passing. Dick was a member of Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church in Naperville. He was an avid dog lover and loved spending time with his two beautiful grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

Family and friends will meet Friday, November 8th for a 10:30 AM funeral service at Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church, 1852 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564, (630) 904-1035 with Rev. Jennifer Wilson officiating.

Interment: Wheatland Township Cemetery, Naperville

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to: Wheatland Salem United Methodist Church, 1852 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564, (630) 904-1035, wheatlandsalem.org

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
