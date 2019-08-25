|
Rick L. Wills, age 61 of Naperville, died peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019 of complications from Multiple System Atrophy. He was born September 30, 1957 in Bloomington, IL to Randy and Judy Wills. Rick played basketball at Bloomington High School, where his team went on to the State championship in 1975. He met his wife Cindy at University of Illinois and graduated in 1979. He and Cindy married in 1980. Rick went on to receive his MBA from DePaul University in 1985. He worked with Continental and Lakeshore banks before settling in for a 22 year career at Northern Trust. The best moments of his life were when his children, Allie and Adam, were born. He had a multitude of interests from music to painting, golf to travel, food, wine and fitness, but his passion was his yard work. Rick was thoughtful, intelligent, meticulous and fiercely independent, but never felt the need to boast or flaunt. He was the go-to guy for problem solving. Rick was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; his two children, Allie (Megan) and Adam Wills; his parents, Randy and Judy Wills; his sister Mitzi (Brent) Magid; his brother Jairon (Missy) Wills and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, Suite #212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or at multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/ Memorial Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:00-11:30 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Knox Presbyterian Church. Reception to follow. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 25, 2019