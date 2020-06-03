Robert Bruce Wood, 83, was born October 21, 1936 in Oneida, New York to Carl LaVerne Wood and Doris (Leigh) Wood. He died March 28, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.



Bob was devoted to family, church and Scouting. He had a 36 year career as a professional in the Boy Scouts of America, retiring in 1997 in Naperville, IL. Bob fulfilled his retirement dream of RVing in every state except Hawaii and in every Canadian Province. His integrity was bone-deep and he was always a leader who led by example.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia. Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Marjorie "Marjie" (Schmidt) Wood (1939-1995). He is survived by his children: Cynthia (John) Correll of Gretna, NE; Eric (Trina) Wood of Carbondale, KS; three stepchildren; nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his brother, Carl (Kathy) Wood of Avon Park, FL; and his sister, Joyce Wood Harrington of Oneida, NY.



No memorial is currently being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Catalina Council, BSA, 2250 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85719 (520) 750-9877





