Robert Conroy Gallagher, age 81 of Glen Ellyn, IL formerly Aurora, IL passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL. He was born September 16, 1938 in Queens, NY to his loving late parents, John and Margaret Gallagher. Cherished husband of Catherine Cohill Gallagher, wedded on March 18, 1967. Loving father of Susan Catherine Gallagher of Glen Ellyn, IL and Michael Robert Gallagher of Colorado Springs, CO. Adored grandpa of Kaitlyn Gallagher. Dearest brother of John Jay (Kathleen) Gallagher of Matawan, NJ. Bob graduated from Manhattan College in 1959. He worked as a manager in the field of electrical engineering for 38 years. Bob was a spiritual seeker who also enjoyed photography, bicycling, and writing. Bob was actively involved as a volunteer with the Science of Spirituality International Mediation Center. Interment and services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com