Robert "Bob" O'Malley, age 79, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL and formerly of Chicago, Evergreen Park and Franklin Grove, IL, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on February 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Margaret O'Malley; cherished father of Bernadette (Michael) Cadman, Ellen Heming, Colette (Michael) Ameche, Robert O'Malley, Jr. (Peter Warner), Michelle O'Malley, Anne (John) Mele, Kate Lippencott, Joseph (Ruthy) O'Malley, Anthony O'Malley, Michael (Jennifer) O'Malley, James (Katherine) O'Malley, and Kevin (Sara) O'Malley; adoring grandfather of Colin, Brendan, Darcy, Liam and Maggie Cadman, the late Caleigh Heming, Bryanne (Chris) VanderPluym, Shane and Jason (Emily) Heming, Bridget (Will) Gryna, Tom (Rebecca) and Joe Ameche, Riley (David) Broering, Grif, Connor, Ian, Aidan, Moira, Liam and Avery Lippencott, Joe, Maximus, Samson and Leonidas O'Malley, Mia, Finn, Molly, Muirenn O'Malley, Ryann, Danny, Jimmy, Frances, Bobby, Josephine and Margaret O'Malley, Quinn and Jack O'Malley; special great-grandfather of Owen VanderPluym and Charlotte Gryna; dear brother of the late Mary Figel, the late Edward O'Malley, Bernadette Elenteny and Eileen Coit; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob lived his life guided by the pillars of faith, family, and charity. He grew up as a member of St. Felicitas Parish in Avalon Park on the South Side of Chicago and graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1958, and Loyola University in 1962. His love for Mt. Carmel never wavered and he never missed an opportunity to watch the Caravan play at Gately Park, or to bring his kids down to "Fight Night" in the Mt. Carmel gym. He was truly loved by all of his children and never turned down an opportunity to spend time with each of them or his grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were playing basketball with his kids out on the driveway, 16-inch softball, and playing pinochle with anyone who would challenge him. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Naperville for nearly 40 years and he taught his children the importance of putting faith first in their lives and maintained a special devotion to Our Lady and was never without his Scapular. He gave freely of his time and money, even during the times he was short on either. He will be missed intensely. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Robert's life, memorials to St. Coletta School of Wisconsin, Attn: Development Office, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 3, 2019