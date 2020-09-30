1/1
Robert F. Duck
1949 - 2020
Robert F. Duck, age 71, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on May 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy (nee Schindel); his children, Jason (Holly) Duck and Jackie (Chris) Willis, all of Naperville; his grandchildren, Corinne Duck and Connor and Kayla Willis; his brother, Jerry (Anne) Duck; his sister-in-law, Nancy Petterson; as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Duck; his parents, Paul and Marvel Duck; and his parents-in-law, Bill and Betty Schindel. Bob was a skilled electrician for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of I.B.E.W. Local #701 and was proud to have mentored countless electricians, including his son Jason. Above all, Bob was a devoted family man. He lived every day for his wife and children and loved being "Papa" to his grandchildren. Bob will be deeply missed by all who knew him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org A private family interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
September 29, 2020
I don’t know what to say. I met Bob when I started at the Carillon in June and we became fast friends. He knew my father and dozens of other people I had worked with and grew up with over my lifetime. Who knows we may have crossed paths and not known it. I really enjoyed Bob and he surely will be missed. Last Friday I came out of work and there were two rolls of electrical tape on my tailgate. His way of letting me know he was there. I am going to keep one on my dash in his memory. RIP my friend.
Jim Miller
Friend
