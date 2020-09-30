I don’t know what to say. I met Bob when I started at the Carillon in June and we became fast friends. He knew my father and dozens of other people I had worked with and grew up with over my lifetime. Who knows we may have crossed paths and not known it. I really enjoyed Bob and he surely will be missed. Last Friday I came out of work and there were two rolls of electrical tape on my tailgate. His way of letting me know he was there. I am going to keep one on my dash in his memory. RIP my friend.

Jim Miller

Friend