Robert G. "Bob" Funston, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1957, formerly of Bellwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born November 8, 1933 in Mitchell, SD.
Beloved husband of Frances Funston (nee Theodori), whom he married June 19, 1954, loving father of Richard G. Funston of Montgomery, IL, Jacqueline (Harry) Stevenson of Oswego, IL and the late Robert M. Funston, adored grandfather of Sean P. Funston and the late Robert M. Funston; Julianna (Gabriel) Preston and Harry Patrick (Emmanuela) Stevenson, Jr., devoted son of the late Cyril and Genevieve (nee Miller) Funston, dear brother of the late Donald Funston and the late William Funston, fond uncle of Sean (Lily) Funston and Marysue (Roger) Folkerts, great-uncle of Felix and Magnus Funston; Megan Folkerts and Patrick (Marlene) Folkerts, friend of many.
Bob grew up in Bellwood and was a 1951 graduate of Proviso Township High School. He received a BS in Education from Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA and an MA in Education from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
Bob began his teaching career in Ottumwa, IA and later taught at West Aurora High School, Naperville Central High School and Naperville North High School, retiring in 1998. Bob primarily taught Driver Education and Physical Education and coached football, wrestling and badminton. He also coached football at the The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and was a wrestling referee for many years. Bob was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.
Family and friends will meet Wednesday, 1:00 PM at Dundee Township East Cemetery, 420 Dundee Avenue, East Dundee, Illinois 60118 for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org
or The Golden Rams Fund, (supporting Cornell College Athletics), c/o Alumni Office, 600 First Street SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314-1098, (319) 895-4248 or toll-free at (877) 683-7666, https://alumni.cornellcollege.edu/giving/golden-rams
