Sending Gods blessing to his family. He was my drivers ed teacher at NNHS. ‘Tons of Fun Funston’ was very patient with us. Myself, Valerie Nelson and Sherry Neiman always ‘decorated’ the car. On day we had a ‘Caution: Blind driver’ sign on the back. On our last day we gave Mr Funston a crown, lollipop center and a ‘pageant banner’ that said: King of the Road. He was to best to three 16 year old girls.

Suzie Newkirk Lewis

Class of 80

Susan Newkirk Lewis

