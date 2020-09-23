1/1
Robert G. Funston
1933 - 2020
Robert G. "Bob" Funston, age 86, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1957, formerly of Bellwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born November 8, 1933 in Mitchell, SD.

Beloved husband of Frances Funston (nee Theodori), whom he married June 19, 1954, loving father of Richard G. Funston of Montgomery, IL, Jacqueline (Harry) Stevenson of Oswego, IL and the late Robert M. Funston, adored grandfather of Sean P. Funston and the late Robert M. Funston; Julianna (Gabriel) Preston and Harry Patrick (Emmanuela) Stevenson, Jr., devoted son of the late Cyril and Genevieve (nee Miller) Funston, dear brother of the late Donald Funston and the late William Funston, fond uncle of Sean (Lily) Funston and Marysue (Roger) Folkerts, great-uncle of Felix and Magnus Funston; Megan Folkerts and Patrick (Marlene) Folkerts, friend of many.

Bob grew up in Bellwood and was a 1951 graduate of Proviso Township High School. He received a BS in Education from Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA and an MA in Education from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

Bob began his teaching career in Ottumwa, IA and later taught at West Aurora High School, Naperville Central High School and Naperville North High School, retiring in 1998. Bob primarily taught Driver Education and Physical Education and coached football, wrestling and badminton. He also coached football at the The College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL and was a wrestling referee for many years. Bob was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville.

Family and friends will meet Wednesday, 1:00 PM at Dundee Township East Cemetery, 420 Dundee Avenue, East Dundee, Illinois 60118 for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org or The Golden Rams Fund, (supporting Cornell College Athletics), c/o Alumni Office, 600 First Street SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314-1098, (319) 895-4248 or toll-free at (877) 683-7666, https://alumni.cornellcollege.edu/giving/golden-rams

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Gerry Gerbig
September 21, 2020
Sending Gods blessing to his family. He was my drivers ed teacher at NNHS. ‘Tons of Fun Funston’ was very patient with us. Myself, Valerie Nelson and Sherry Neiman always ‘decorated’ the car. On day we had a ‘Caution: Blind driver’ sign on the back. On our last day we gave Mr Funston a crown, lollipop center and a ‘pageant banner’ that said: King of the Road. He was to best to three 16 year old girls.
Kind regards,
Suzie Newkirk Lewis
Class of 80
Susan Newkirk Lewis
Student
September 21, 2020
Me. Fun Stone was my PE teacher and drivers ed teacher, loved driving with him, he was so funny and such a kind person. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Nicole W.
Student
September 21, 2020
Mr. Funston was my badminton coach in high school - a gentle, funny and kind man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Erika
Student
September 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Funston family. Bob was the wrestling coach for my brother John and allowed my brother Jim to attend the practices when he was in junior high, which likely helped him with his success in high school. My parents spoke fondly of Bob. Sally Philpott Munson
Sally Munson
September 21, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
David
