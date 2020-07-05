Robert "Bob" Hoehle, age 98, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1993, formerly of Chicago Heights, IL and Naples, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. He was born August 29, 1921 in St. Louis.
Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Patricia L. "Pat" Hoehle (nee Lane), whom he married December 28, 1953 and who preceded him in death on July 3, 2011, beloved father of Mary Pat (John) Ostrander of Naperville, IL, adored grandfather of Neil (Lexi) Ostrander, Jeff (Lauren Cammisano) Ostrander and Lynn (Ian Hall) Ostrander, cherished great-grandfather of Ava James Ostrander, devoted son of the late Arthur and Florence (nee Deicke) Hoehle, dear brother of the late Donald Hoehle.
Bob grew up in St. Louis and Springfield, MO, served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and held an undergraduate degree and a Juris Doctorate degree from Saint Louis University, St. Louis, MO.
Bob began his career working for The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York City, NY and the American Association of Railroads. He later worked many years for The Elgin, Joliet and Eastern?Railway (EJ&E), where he retired in 1984. Bob was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and enjoyed playing golf and watching his grandchildren's various activities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Military honors will follow after the funeral mass.
Future inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to: Saint Louis University, DeBourg Hall, Room 319, 1 Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63103, (314) 977-2341, https://www.slu.edu/
