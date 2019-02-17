Hoffman, Robert G., age 96, of Naperville, Illinois passed away February 14th, 2019. Born in Media, Illinois, husband of Shirley, father of David (Diane) and Stephen (Julie), brother of Jack (Ruth), grandfather of Jacquelyn, Samantha and Savanna Hoffman, step grandfather of Brittney and Kristen Kloog, and Melissa Siomos, as well as 13 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Bob attended Harlem schools in Rockford, IL where his father was superintendent and director of the school orchestra. There he learned to play the trumpet and the piano and he played trumpet the rest of his life, including a 56 year membership with the Naperville Municipal Band. Following high school graduation Bob worked for Woodward Governor Company as a milling machine operator until WWII broke out and he was drafted into the U.S. 15th Air Force, 456th Bomb Group. Stationed in North Central Italy, he was a technical clerk by day and played trumpet in the base dance band evenings. Bob's military service came to an end when he contracted polio and was hospitalized 9 months, receiving a medical discharge. After treatment he recovered and continued a normal active life. He bought and taught himself to play an electric vibraharp which he played until 2018. He attended North Central College, participating in many musical organizations and graduated with a degree in Music Education. While he was there he met his future wife Shirley. After North Central he taught music in all 12 grades for three years at Chadwick, Illinois, plus one year of band at Ashton, Illinois. While at Chadwick Bob learned how to tune pianos, a skill he practiced throughout his life. He and Shirley were married in 1954 and settled in Naperville. In 1956 Bob was hired to teach at Naperville's Washington Junior High and Ellsworth Elementary Schools where he taught band for 28 years and served as Director of Music for District 203 schools for several years. Sons David and Stephen both played in Bob's bands at Washington Junior High. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville since 1954 where he organized and directed the youth handbell choir for 21 years. Shirley directed the Grace Church youth Junior Singers for 54 years, and Bob wrote accompaniment arrangements for her choir, plus arrangements for his handbell choir to perform together with her Junior Singers. Bob and Shirley wrote the school songs for Ellsworth and Washington schools. He played his vibraharp mainly for church services and performed together with Shirley for weddings and funerals, and also for functions at Monarch Landing, their retirement home. An avid sports fan, Bob loved the Chicago Cubs and realized a dream come true when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin, his mother, Gertrude, and wife Shirley. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Additional visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd. Saturday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Music Ministries. Info (630)355-0264 www.Beidelmankunschfh.com. Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary