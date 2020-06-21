Robert Irvine "Bob" White, age 89, a resident of Naperville, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 15, 1930 in Cleveland, OH to the late Robert and Henrietta White (nee MacIver).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol White (nee Wurm); his sons, Thomas (Carla) White and Brian White; daughter, Sally (Joe) Imburgia; grandchildren, Robert (Amy) White, Brian White, and Lianna (John Seitzler) White, Charles, Delaney and Delilah White, Dominic, Joseph, Paige and Tatum Imburgia.
Bob was an outstanding athlete at Lakewood High School where he maintained lifelong friendships, graduating in 1949. After high school he graduated from Kent State University in 1954. While at Kent State he met his future wife, Carol.
Bob spent most of his career in sales positions before retiring from ESAB in 1998. His good sense of humor and friendship served him well in his career, where he established many long relationships. Bob enjoyed many hobbies, including furniture making, woodworking, gardening, stained glass lamp making, coaching and travelling with Carol. He was a long-standing member of Naperville Country Club and upon retirement, enjoyed golfing in Florida. He was a devoted dog lover and enjoyed travelling with his dogs. Attending his grandchildren's sporting events brought him many hours of enjoyment.
For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's memory, donations may be made to Naperville Humane Society.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540.
For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.