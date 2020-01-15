|
|
Robert J. Casper, age 89, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. He is survived by Jean, his beloved wife of 58 years; cherished children, the late Robert J. Casper, Jr. (Paige), Todd Casper (Amy), and Carolyn Maiste (Tim); 8 treasured grandchildren, Hope, Cole, Reed, Melissa, Tim, Luke, Alexa (Tom) and Laura; dearest sister, Claire Atkinson; nieces Vicki Palgutt (Bill) and Jill Boyd (David); nephew Tom Atkinson (Ann); grandnieces Jennifer, Nicole and Kelly; and grandnephews Ryan, Stephen and Correy. Bob was preceded in death by his father John Casper and mother Clara Scheldberger.
Bob was born in Highland Park, IL, attended Highland Park High School and graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of Lamda Chi Alpha. He served in the US Army for 2 years, moved to California and joined Equitable Life Insurance. He married his high school sweetheart Jean Howard and raised a family of 3, moving 7 times in his career with Equitable. Bob had a generous heart, was a gentle man and gave his friendship and best to family, friends and even strangers. Bob's warm charming spirit commanded a room. Bob nourished his soul through music. He sang beautifully, played the piano, and composed many songs. Bob enjoyed practicing real estate, gardening and was active in church as a Deacon, Elder, Stephen Minister and member of the choir.
Visitation Saturday, February 1st at 10am with a memorial service at 11am, Knox Presbyterian Church, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL. Memorials may be made to the Knox Presbyterian Church (PDF) or a . For more information, call 866-912-9822 or visit carememorialcremation.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 15, 2020