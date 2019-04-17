Robert J. "Bob" Mocny, Jr., age 69, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 after battling lung disease. He was born on November 20, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of Susan Mocny (nee Stelle), whom he married November 5, 1977, adored father of Emily (Jeremy) Bell of Plainfield, IL and Courtney (Kevin) Collins of Bristol, WI, cherished Papa of Morgan, Maddyn and Merrin Bell, devoted son of H. Lorraine Mercer and the late Robert J. Mocny, Sr., dear brother of Denise Pletzke of Las Vegas, NV and the late Jaime J. Mocny, son-in-law of Joan and the late Robert Stelle, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Bob grew up on his family's horse farm in Lemont, IL, was a graduate of Providence High School, New Lenox, IL and attended Joliet Junior College, Joliet, IL. Bob's early work career included stints in agriculture, landscaping and with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. He was later employed for many years as a driver with J.J. McIlwee Co. (now McIlwee Millwork), Itasca, IL. Bob was an avid gardener, winning many accolades in his involvement in the Garden Club of Hinsdale & the DuPage County Fair. Those who knew him best would know that during the spring and summer months, the best place to find him was in his garden until sundown. Each summer, bushels of veggies were donated to those in need as he always had plenty to share.A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Bob's life will be held Wednesday, April 24, 10:30 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL.A luncheon will follow at the church. Future inurnment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.orgFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary