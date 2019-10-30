|
It is with deep sorrow the family of Robert J. Kouba, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, announce his passing at home on October 21, 2019, in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Bob was born February 29, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. Bob's career followed many paths; a specialist in the United States Army, a printer for R.R. Donnelley & Sons in Chicago, a dedicated Naperville Police officer, co-owner of Will-Du Concrete, and restauranteur operating Bumper's Hot Dogs in Aurora, Illinois, for 27 years. Bob loved making people laugh, captaining his boat in the Gulf of Mexico, fishing for anything that would bite, being "Commissioner" of his Thursday afternoon poker group, visiting the casino just to "play a bit," picking apples and peaches in Michigan, making delicious pizza and fruit pies for friends and family, creating cedar bird houses for anyone that would take one, scouring the wholesale produce market for the best deals to sell at his driveway stand because nobody should pay supermarket prices, and gently nurturing his prized banana, avacado, and mango trees. He readily helped his friends with house or boat projects , volunteered enthusiastically at Florida Cancer Specialists in Bonita Springs, Florida, was a proud member of the American Legion, and enjoyed attending the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Walter (Vladislaw) and Helen (Vlasta), and sister Helene Kouba. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (nee Wolak), his beautiful children Peter Kouba (Venicea) and Deborah Kouba (Nigel Akom), his amazing grandchildren Kalli Kouba and Lachlan Akom, and many family members and friends. Private services will be held in Fort Myers Beach and Naperville, Illinois. Bob would be honored to have memorials sent to www.CancerCommons.org, www.FloridaCancerSpecialists, or American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 30, 2019