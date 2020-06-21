Robert Joseph "Bob" Nonnie, age 84 of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his daughters. He was born August 2, 1935 in Joliet, IL to his loving late parents, Atillio P. and Josephine Nonnie. Cherished father of Deanne (Michael) Stanton of Aurora, IL, Lizanne (Jim) Thomas of Plano, TX and the late Anthony Joseph Nonnie. Adored "Gramps" of Megan Thomas of Rochester, NY, Anthony Ryan Thomas of Plano, TX, Erin Thomas of Boston, MA, and Sean Stanton of Aurora, IL. Dearest brother of Inez Nonnie, Lawrence Nonnie, Eugene (Dorothy) Nonnie, Charles Nonnie, the late Phyllis Puntney and the late former spouse Judith Donahue Schlosser. Bob grew up in Joliet and was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, class of 1953. He also graduated from Joliet Junior College, class of 1955. Bob joined the Navy, and was in the Naval Academy from 1955-1957 where he learned to fly military jets. After his military service, Bob came back home where he became a sales representative for numerous companies including American Tobacco Co. He joined his family-owned business, Industrial Color, Inc., a color pigment company for the printing ink industry where he became president following his father's death. The company sold in 2006 and Robert retired. Bob was a life-time, avid golfer and one of the founding members at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. IL. He loved playing in tournaments and weekend golf with the "boys". He enjoyed traveling with his family, grandchildren and golf trips to Pebble Beach and The Greenbriar. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Bob's name to Catholic Charities of Joliet, 110 S. Willow Ave., Joliet, IL 60436. 815-722-5253 www.catholiccharitiesjoliet.org Visitation: Monday, June 29th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Due to the current health crisis, CDC guidelines allow 10 guests at a time to enter the funeral home during the visitation with masks required. Mass of Christian Burial will be private at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.