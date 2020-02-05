|
Robert L. Palicka, 90, passed away on Feb1, 2020 in Lake Havasu, AZ. Born to Rose(nee Vit) and Fred Palicka March 6,1929 in Chicago Il. Robert married his best friend Dolores Hanke on Aug. 27, 1949. They made Naperville their home where they raised 4 children, then retired in Lake Havasu AZ. Robert was preceded in death by wife, Lori and eldest son Michael. Robert is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Carpenter of Minneapolis MN, sons Robert T. Palicka of Lake Havasu AZ and Ronald S Palicka of Naperville IL. Robert also had seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sat. Feb.8, 2020 at 9am at Lietz-Franz Funeral Home Lake Havasu AZ
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 5, 2020