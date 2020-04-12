|
Retired Major Robert Monterio Gray, age 66, a 22-year resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on June 22, 1954 in Kansas City, MO. He was a devoted son, father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Karla (nee Buhr); his loving children, Jennifer, Christopher and Daniel Gray; his cherished niece, Tonya Jean Gray and nephew, Anthony Gray. Also by his brother's wife, Veravarn Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Imogene Gray. Bob was a proud graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He flew in the F-lll Flighter Squadron located in Europe at Lakenheath England. He was a dispatcher with United Airlines and retired in 2019 after 22 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed to play a round of golf, bicycle, attend football games or travel the world. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville. Above all he loved to be with his family. Private family services will be held. Interment with military honors will be at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020