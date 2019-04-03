Robert Paul Fry, M.D., J.D., 94, passed away in Aurora, Colorado on March 25, 2019. He was born in Naperville, Illinois on May 2, 1924. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Arline Saylin Fry who passed away in 1983; his mother and father, John and Mabel Fry; and his brothers, John, Mark, James and William Fry. He is survived by his wife, Susan Landreth Fry; his children, Robert P. Fry, Jr. and his wife, Susan; Cindy Fry Williams and her husband, Gene; Eric J. Fry and his wife, Patricia; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Bob loved his family! He was very proud of all of them, especially their shared faith in Jesus Christ. After graduating from high school, he drove to California with two good friends and worked on the docks in San Pedro, California until he was drafted in 1942 into the United States Army. He was assigned to a combat engineering battalion. At that time, the army assigned 35 men per battalion to become doctors or engineers. Many of his friends were killed in Normandy. He carried that burden for the rest of his life. He went to Georgetown University followed by medical school at Temple University in Philadelphia. By the time he graduated, the war was over. When the Korean War began, he enlisted in the Air Force as a doctor and served for two years. Dr. Fry practiced as an anesthesiologist in Arcadia, California in 1952. After thirteen years as an anesthesiologist he decided to go back to school to pursue a law degree. He completed his J.D. in 1965 at the University of Southern California and then handled major medical malpractice cases until he retired in 1985. He was the only attorney to win a thalidomide case in the United States and helped many victims in England. After being widowed in 1983, Dr. Fry then married his wife, Susan Landreth. Most of their 33 years of marriage was spent in Colorado enjoying life in Vail and Aurora. They shared a mutual love of traveling, golf, college football, and time spent with family. Dr. Fry also enjoyed running. He ran a half marathon at 85 and only stopped running at 91! Dr. Fry will be remembered for his amazing professional accomplishments, his encyclopedic knowledge, and his compassion for others. His life was a living example of his favorite Bible verse, John 14:1, when Jesus says, "Let not your hearts be troubled, Believe in God; believe also in me." Interment service will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm Wheatland Township Cemetery 22440-22556 104th St. Naperville, IL 60564. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Dr. Robert P. Fry Memorial Fund #2855790 National Christian Foundation, 650 Towne Center Dr., Suite 810, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-355-0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary