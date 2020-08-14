1/1
Robert Pivodich
1925 - 2020
Robert Pivodich, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Naperville, Illinois after a long illness. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 21, 1925. He was a Teamster for over 30 years. A member of Local 705, he was very proud to have had an accident free career. He enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles and collecting classic vehicles. His favorite past time was hanging out with his many friends. He also enjoyed playing his harmonica, which he was self-taught.

Robert was married to Bertha Pivodich and together they had two daughters, Roberta Barba (Roy) and Veronica Russell (Dewey). He was then married to Katherine (Fitzgerald) Pivodich for 44 years. Both preceded him in death. His daughters survive Robert along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and many friends. Graveside services will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, 911 North Ave, Naperville, Il, on Monday, August 17th. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Assocation, www.alz.org. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL. 60540 (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
