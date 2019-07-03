Robert R. "Bob" Ray, age 91, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2015, formerly of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. He was born November 16, 1927 in Windom, MN.



Devoted husband of the late Marjorie "Marge" Ray (nee Johnson), whom he married on July 2, 1948 and who preceded him in death May 16, 2011, loving father of Keith R. Ray of Aurora, IL and Kimberly (Steve) Spayer of Naperville, adored grandfather of Ian Spayer, Evan (Brianne) Spayer and Kiersten (Nick) Spayer Boesso, devoted son of the late Clifford and Adeline (nee Wildfeuer) Ray, dear brother of the late Harvey (Lorna) Ray, the late Gene (Evelyn) Ray, Eva (the late Donald) Solem, the late Lois (the late Bob) Petron, Sharon (Marvin) Bretzman, Karon (John) Armur, Verlan (Judi) Ray, James (Julie) Ray, Larry (Ann) Ray, Marilyn (the late Wayne) Brown, Marcia (the late Randy) Kolander and the late Bruce Ray, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.



Bob grew up in rural Windom, MN and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1948 aboard the USS Samuel B. Roberts (a plank holder, Bob was present at the ship's first commissioning). He was a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked for 36 years as an Electrical Engineer for Commonwealth Edison, retiring 1990.



Bob was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Rockford and was a current member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Naperville. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Friendship Masonic Lodge #7, Dixon, IL and was an honorary member of the "Tin Can Sailors" (The National Association of Destroyer Veterans).



Bob enjoyed golfing, boating and hunting pheasants.



Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019, 1:00-2:00 PM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, 2:00 PM in the church.



A reception will follow the service at the church.



Future inurnment: Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to: Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-2522, http://oursaviours.com/ or Milwaukee School of Engineering 1025 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 277-7151, www.msoe.edu/alumni-and-giving/



Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.



For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on July 3, 2019