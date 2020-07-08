Robert "Bob" Richard Wilkinson, age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1979, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Springs of Monarch Landing. He was born April 12, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to his loving late parents, Robert and Mary Wilkinson. Cherished husband of the late Eleanor Wilkinson, nee Kratochvil, wedded on October 19, 1963. Beloved father of Janice Lynn Wilkinson of Aurora, IL and Robert (Caryn, nee Gehrke) Wilkinson of Aurora, IL. Adored granddad of Jacob Robert and Amanda Lynn Wilkinson and the late Christopher Luis and Justin William Wilkinson. Bob was a proud US Air Force Veteran, as an airplane mechanic serving from 1955-1959. Following his service, he went to work for Met Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1996 as Group Claims Manager. He was passionate about his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his family walking in the Morton Arboretum and Cantigny Park. He loved traveling the world with his late wife Eleanor. Bob also enjoyed airplanes and WWII memorabilia. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name can be made to Word of Life Lutheran Church. Visitation: Thursday, July 9th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation: Friday, July 10th 9:30-10:30 AM at Word of Life Lutheran Church, 879 Tudor Dr., Naperville, IL 60563. Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM at Word of Life Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery with full military honors. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com