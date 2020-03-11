Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
View Map

Robert S. Andrick


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Andrick Obituary
Robert S. Andrick, age 50, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1998, former longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1969 in Cincinnati, OH.

Beloved son of Stephen and Melody Andrick of Naperville, IL, loving brother of Patty Andrick of Naperville, IL, adored uncle of Jack and Joseph Wujec, dear grandson of Ilene Andrick of Virginia, MN and the late Joseph Andrick; the late Lillian Meyers and Roland Seelinger, fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.

Robert grew up in Glen Ellyn, was a graduate of Glenbard South High School and attended the College of DuPage (COD). He received a BA in Hotel Management from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and worked for Caesars Palace as a banquet manager. Robert was currently employed with Zurich Insurance Group in Schaumburg, IL as an underwriter assistant.

Robert was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and was a former member of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn. He was an active member of the Naperville Jaycees and helped organize and operate the annual Last Fling Labor Day weekend festival. Robert was also involved with Naperville Community Radio Watch (CRW), a trained citizens volunteer group who assist the Naperville Police Department and Loaves & Fishes Community Food Pantry. Robert had a lifelong love of all things Disney and served as an intern at Disneyland in California during his college years.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

Services will begin Thursday, March 12, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

Interment: ______________________.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org or Naperville Jaycees, P.O. Box 22, Naperville, IL 60566-0022, (630) 961-9375, https://www.naperjaycees.org/

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -