Robert S. Andrick, age 50, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1998, former longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1969 in Cincinnati, OH.
Beloved son of Stephen and Melody Andrick of Naperville, IL, loving brother of Patty Andrick of Naperville, IL, adored uncle of Jack and Joseph Wujec, dear grandson of Ilene Andrick of Virginia, MN and the late Joseph Andrick; the late Lillian Meyers and Roland Seelinger, fond nephew, cousin and friend of many.
Robert grew up in Glen Ellyn, was a graduate of Glenbard South High School and attended the College of DuPage (COD). He received a BA in Hotel Management from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and worked for Caesars Palace as a banquet manager. Robert was currently employed with Zurich Insurance Group in Schaumburg, IL as an underwriter assistant.
Robert was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and was a former member of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Glen Ellyn. He was an active member of the Naperville Jaycees and helped organize and operate the annual Last Fling Labor Day weekend festival. Robert was also involved with Naperville Community Radio Watch (CRW), a trained citizens volunteer group who assist the Naperville Police Department and Loaves & Fishes Community Food Pantry. Robert had a lifelong love of all things Disney and served as an intern at Disneyland in California during his college years.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Thursday, March 12, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Interment: ______________________.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org or Naperville Jaycees, P.O. Box 22, Naperville, IL 60566-0022, (630) 961-9375, https://www.naperjaycees.org/
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 11, 2020