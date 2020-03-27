|
|
Dr. Robson Monday Ehioba, Ph.D age 63, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1957 in Edo State, Nigeria. He immigrated to the United States as a young man to pursue his education. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Food Microbiology from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, and went on to receive his PhD in Food Microbiology and Biochemistry from Iowa State University. He worked over 35 years in the food safety industry for some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world and most recently as Global Director and Food Safety Lead with PepsiCo. He has received numerous industry awards and honors including PepsiCo VP of R&D Award, PepsiCo Empowered Leadership Award as well as serving as an Advisory Board Member of Iowa State University EAC. Dr. Ehioba enjoyed traveling, particularly to his home country of Nigeria, and to visit his close friends in France, as well as staying active, wine tasting, and spending quality time with his family. He was highly intelligent, compassionate, loyal, kind, charming and honorable-a true renaissance man. Dr. Ehioba leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 27 years, India Alexis Ehioba, his children: Malcolm Ehioba, Robin Ehioba, Angelica Ehioba, Alexander Ehioba, Ashley (Adam) Stephens; his brothers and sisters: Sunday (Patience) Ehioba, Ehioze (Mercy) Ehioba, Esther Igbinomwanhia, Omwan (Doris) Ehioba, Eki (James) Osagie, Eghosa Ehioba, and his granddaughters Maya Rose Ehioba and Sawyer Alexis Stephens as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private funeral for the immediate family will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 with Pastor John Kalvic officiating. Interment will follow the service at Naperville Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life for his extended family, friends and colleagues is tentatively planned for the month of June at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, Naperville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Dr. Robson M. Ehioba to Shore Community Services at https://shoreservices.org. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.Beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 27, 2020