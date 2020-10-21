Roderick F. Barton, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL and Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. He was born on May 15, 1937 in Evesham, Worcestershire, England. Roderick is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ann (nee Cox) Barton; his loving children, Adrian Roderick (Jane Hourla Barton) Barton, Nicola Ann (Robert Bright) Bright and Lisa Jayne (Catherine Robst) Barton; his cherished grandchildren, Samantha Jayne (Daniel Jacobs) Jacobs, JoAnn Bernice (Adam Theis) Theis, Anthony Roderick (Andrea) Barton, Ann Procilo Barton, Vittoria Eduada Barton and Julia Elizabeth Barton and great-grandchildren, Catilin Francis Bartin and Daniel Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rosina (nee Clements) Barton. Roderick was a longtime member of the Naperville A's Model A Ford Club and the Elks Lodge Fraternal Organization in Green Valley, AZ. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Roderick's life, memorial donations may be directed to Macular Degeneration Research
. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Blair Schultz officiating. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com