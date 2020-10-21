1/
Roderick F. Barton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roderick F. Barton, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL and Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. He was born on May 15, 1937 in Evesham, Worcestershire, England. Roderick is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ann (nee Cox) Barton; his loving children, Adrian Roderick (Jane Hourla Barton) Barton, Nicola Ann (Robert Bright) Bright and Lisa Jayne (Catherine Robst) Barton; his cherished grandchildren, Samantha Jayne (Daniel Jacobs) Jacobs, JoAnn Bernice (Adam Theis) Theis, Anthony Roderick (Andrea) Barton, Ann Procilo Barton, Vittoria Eduada Barton and Julia Elizabeth Barton and great-grandchildren, Catilin Francis Bartin and Daniel Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rosina (nee Clements) Barton. Roderick was a longtime member of the Naperville A's Model A Ford Club and the Elks Lodge Fraternal Organization in Green Valley, AZ. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Roderick's life, memorial donations may be directed to Macular Degeneration Research. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Blair Schultz officiating. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Service
01:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved