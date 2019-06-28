Roger E. Doman, age 73, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1982, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born March 25, 1946 in Alton, IL.



Beloved husband of Vicki Doman (nee Schwenger), whom he married August 9, 1969, loving father of Matthew L. (Lisa) Doman of Glen Ellyn, IL and Michael L. (Tara) Doman of Oswego, IL, adored grandfather of Ethan and Jacob Doman; Laurel and Levi Doman, devoted son of the late Lewis and Clara (nee Johnson) Doman, dear brother of Lewis (JoAnn) Doman, Katherine (the late Richard) Brandt, Connie (Graham) Duffield, David (Virginia) Doman, Tom Doman, the late Gerry (the late Don) Judd, the late Marjorie Kaiser, the late Judy Stewart, the late Shirley (the late Ernie) Terry and the late Patricia (Rich) Wooley, fond brother-in-law of Larry (Kathy) Schwenger and Mary Auer, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.



Roger grew up in Alton, IL and later moved to Normal, IL, where he lived at the The Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School (ISSCS) and went on to graduate from University High School (Class of 1964). He attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL and Illinois State University in Normal and later served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969, stationed in Germany.



After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roger worked in various sales positions, served as a Regional President of Aramark Corporation, Philadelphia, PA and later started his own business, Doman Consulting, Naperville, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.



Roger was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Naperville. He enjoyed golfing, old cars, music and music trivia, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.



Services will begin Tuesday, July 2, 9:15 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville.



A luncheon will follow the funeral mass at the church.



Family and friends will meet Tuesday, 1:30 PM at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville for committal rites and military honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607, 1-877-637-2955, donate.mercyhome.org



For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 28, 2019