Roger Royce Minton, age 69, a 30 year resident of Sandwich, IL, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born on December 11, 1950 in Aurora, IL. Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Nancy (nee Quincy); his loving children, David (Julie) Minton of Somonauk, IL, Patrick (Nicole Tutich) Minton of Sandwich, IL, and Cassandra Minton of Sandwich, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Haylee Minton and Connor Minton; his dear sister, Pamela (Mark) Kandlbinder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Minton; and his brothers, Gary Minton and Carl "Rusty" (Jeanette) Minton. Roger was raised in Naperville and was a graduate of Naperville High School, Class of 1968. Throughout his life he enjoyed the thrill of fast cars and motorcycles, and drag racing in his younger years. Roger also loved playing with his drones or watching Star Trek. Above all else, Roger treasured the time he spent with his grandkids. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A Celebration of Roger's life will follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will be at the Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 22, 2019