Roger Wayne Sargeant of Naperville, IL, departed this life Sunday, February 10 after a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old. He was born on January 18, in Cabery, IL to the late Wayne and Edna (Wilson) Sargeant. He grew up in Chatsworth IL and graduated Northern Illinois University in 1961 with a degree in education. He later went on to earn a master's degree in education. It was at Northern Illinois University he met his wife Lillian and they were married in 1961. He spent his entire career teaching, which was his passion and retired from Naperville Central High School in 2002 after over 30 years there. Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lillian Barton Sargeant, his daughter Susan Buczkowski of Oak Park, IL, his son Thomas Sargeant, of Westchester, IL, daughter-in-law Jodee Sargeant, and his grandsons Franklin and Leo Buczkowski of Oak Park, IL, as well as his sister Kay Brown of South Bend, IN and his sister-in-law Nancy Sargeant of Woodbridge, VA. He was preceded in death by Richard (Red) Sargeant, his brother who passed away April 18, 2018. He is also survived by nephews and nieces and many friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, friend and grandfather. He loved all sports (played racquetball daily), traveling, his family, his dogs and jokes (good and bad). He will be remembered for his incredibly optimistic attitude, good nature and kind heartedness.Roger lived the last five months of his life at Belmont Village in Oak Park. The family would like to thank the amazing staff for their wonderful, devoted care and kindness.A visitation in Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 16 at Belmont Village, 1035 Madison Avenue, Oak Park IL. (6th floor town hall) from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to (https://www.michaeljfox.org/). Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 15, 2019