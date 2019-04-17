|
Ronald Emil Lentz, 86, resident of Naperville, formerly of Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10. Born September 2, 1932 to his late parents, Emil and Emma Lentz. Cherished husband of the late Annette Louise Lentz, wedded on September 6, 1952. Annette passed away only 6 weeks earlier on February 25, 2019. Beloved father of Ronald E. (Julienne) Lentz, Jr. of Naperville and the late Linda (the late David) Ippel. Adored grandpa of Bryan Ippel, Brooke (Michael) Jacobs, and AJ (Wes) Mottlau. Devoted great grandpa of Kamryn, Annalyn, Brynlee, Barrett and the late Hadley. Dearest brother of Erna and Ruth. Ron & Annette's Memorial is Saturday, April 20. The family will be honoring their loved ones by dressing in Annette's and Ron's favorite Chicago sports teams. Family encourages guests to wear Cubs, Bears, or Blackhawks clothing. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Illinois, http://site.wish.org/goto/AnnetteandRonLentz or www.illinois.wish.org Memorial Visitation: Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Celebration of Ronald and Annette's Lives: from 3:00-5:00PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For full obituaries please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 17, 2019