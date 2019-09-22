|
Ronald F. Spamer, 85, of Naperville passed away on Friday September 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Irene, sister Marianne Spamer, daughter Deborah (Richard) Tatara, grandchildren Mark (Melissa) Tatara and Chris (fiancé Jennie Black) Tatara, and great-granddaughter Hannah Tatara. He was preceded in death by his parents August and Lieselotte Spamer and his brother Rolf. Ron was born in Chicago on December 16, 1933. In his youth he lived in East Chicago, Logan Square, and finally Hinsdale, where he played on the 1952 Hinsdale Township Sweet 16 basketball team. He joined the Navy during the Korean War and served 3 years. He then enrolled in the University of Illinois where he earned a degree in education. During that time, his father worked as a security guard and introduced him to Irene, who was a "nice German bank teller". They married in 1956 and Debbie was born two years later. Upon graduation, they moved to Naperville where Ron began a 34-year career teaching junior high science in Naperville School District 203. Ron was an old-school taskmaster who was both beloved and reviled by students and parents for holding his science students to high standards for spelling and math. He made sure they were well prepared for high school. But he was best known as "Coach Spamer" for the many Little League, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, soccer, and track and field teams he either coached or refereed, including the 1963 Naperville National – State Champion Little League team. After retiring from teaching, Ron continued to coach his grandsons' teams and taught very young children how to swim at the YMCA, where he was known as "Mr. Ron". Irene and Ron enjoyed many years of vacations and cruise-line travel. Interment of ashes will occur at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in a private service. Memorials may be made to the at . Please visit www.dupagecremations.com where you may sign the guestbook or leave condolences for Ron's family.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 22, 2019