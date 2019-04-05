Ronald R. Gibson, a longtime resident of Naperville, passed away on April 2, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville. He was born on June 8, 1940 in Sandwich, IL, to Harvey and Arlene Gibson. Ron grew up on his parents' farm in Earlville, IL, where he met his wife-to-be, Joan Kreiter, and graduated from high school. He received his Bachelor's Degree from North Central College, in Naperville, IL. After he and Joan earned their Master's Degrees from the University of Illinois, they moved back to Naperville, which Ron had fallen in love with as an undergrad. There, they enjoyed long careers in education, raised a family together, and made many lifelong friends. Ron's career in School District 203 began in 1966, when he became a teacher at Lincoln Junior High School. Before his retirement in 2004, he also served District 203 as the principal of Beebe Elementary, as director of personnel, as the first principal of Steeple Run Elementary, and finally as associate superintendent of elementary education. Though he shied away from taking credit for any direct accomplishments he made in these positions, Ron often spoke of how unusually lucky he was to consistently find, hire, and mentor great people for the district--many of whom still work in it. When Steeple Run Elementary School was dedicated to him in 2008 (at the behest of his fellow associate superintendent and friend, Gene Drendel), Ron said, "I knew if we hire good people, they make your job easier and more enjoyable... Any successes we've had, any achievements we've had, it's happened because of us all working together." After retiring from education, Ron split his time between selling real estate for John Greene Realtor, riding cross-country on his Honda Gold Wing, entertaining his grandchildren, and vacationing on the Gulf Coast of Florida with Joan, who died in February of this year. He is survived by his children, Greg (Kathy), Brett (Lisa), and Beth (Chris), and four grandchildren, Grace, Blake, Beau, and Lexi. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Naperville Education Foundation on behalf of Ron: https://nef203.org/donate/ Memorial Visitation: Tuesday, April 9th 3:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary