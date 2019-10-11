|
Rosalyn S. Ganzer, age 68, left this world peacefully on October 9, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the caring staff of Alden Estates of Naperville and Family Hospice Services. A funny, gregarious, compassionate Mother, Grammy, Sister and Friend, Rosalyn will be missed by so many people near and far. She is survived by her beloved children, Jennifer (Gary) Curtin, Richard (Katie) Ganzer and James (Sarah) Ganzer as well as her cherished siblings, Philomena Scianna, JoAnn Cozzi and Dominic (Deanna) Lonero. Rosalyn's greatest joy in life was being Grammy to Liam and Lucy Curtin, Samuel, Maxwell, Montgomery, Alexander and Beau Ganzer. She was the light of their lives and their biggest fan. She was a loving aunt to many, but particularly to Celeste (Kevin) Dolcimascolo, Nadine (Paul) Stowe, Joseph (Rachel) Cozzi, Thomas Cozzi, Michael Lonero and James (Haley) Lonero. She was blessed with a large Italian family with many cousins, aunts, uncles and their large and loving families. She spent the majority of her life married to Richard Ganzer, Jr. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, James Vincent and Carmella Lonero, with whom she is reunited in Heaven. Rosalyn grew her family in the town of Medina, Ohio where she resided for over 20 years. In Medina, she was well-loved by friends and was very active in Medina City Schools PTA, was a board member of Falling Oaks Homeowners Association Pool and spent countless hours donating her time to her children's sports teams and activities. She was always fun and welcoming to all who came by her home on Fairfax Drive. Rosalyn's greatest accomplishment in life, was receiving her Realtor's license. She practiced at Coldwell Banker in Naperville where she made many, many cherished friends. She hated Neil Diamond and Little Italian Pizza. She loved Coke slurpees, the Cubs, the Blackhawks and the Bears and was often found watching sports in her free time. Her only requirement of her children was that they, and their children, upheld her devotion to Chicago sports. Rosalyn was in the expert and compassionate care of Dr. Alexander Hantel at the Edward Elmhurst Cancer Center for the last eleven years. She was able to beat all odds and developed a close and connected relationship with all of the nurses, physician's assistants and technicians there. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Edward Elmhurst Cancer Center in care of the Edward Foundation, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14, 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 11, 2019