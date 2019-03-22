Home

Rose J. Malorny Obituary
Rose J. Malorny, age 71, a longtime resident of Lisle, IL, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 5, 1947 in Chicago. Rose is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Robert J. Malorny, DDS; her loving sons, Doug (Kelly) and Eric (Susan) Malorny; her cherished grandchildren, Sophia and Gianna Malorny, Izabella Malorny; her sister-in-law, Anita Malorny. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rose Fuks. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Rose's life, memorials to La Rabida Children's Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., Chicago, IL 60649 or www.larabida.org Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2:00-6:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 10:00 AM at ST. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails, Naperville. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
