Rose Pia Regina Brenner (nee Renai), age 91, U.S. Army veteran, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Harbor Chase of Naperville. She was born February 25, 1928 in Wilmington, DE. Beloved wife of Stanley R. Brenner, whom she married January 25, 1955 and who preceded her in death on September 16, 1984, loving mother of Michael (Pamela) Brenner of Minneapolis, MN and David (Deborah) Brenner of Naperville, adored grandmother of Julia (David) Lindquist; Hannah Brenner and Claire Brenner, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Renai, dear sister of the late Joseph (Pauline) Renai, the late Regina Renai and sister-in-law of Jean (the late Tucker) Gay, Judith (Dennis) Garner, and Kathleen "Kappy" White, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Rose grew up in a row house on the grounds of St. Anthony's Church in the "Little Italy" neighborhood of Wilmington, DE. She was an active student at Wilmington High School, where she served on the Student Council, was a cheerleader and played every sport available to girls at the time. After high school, she graduated first in her class from the Wilmington General Hospital/University of Penn School of Nursing and then went to work for a brief time at a Philadelphia hospital. Shortly thereafter, an Uncle Sam poster beckoned and she enlisted in the U. S. Army. Rose was a proud First Lieutenant Army Nurse, starting at Fort Sam Houston, and then stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. It was there that she met and married her beloved Stanley, a soldier from St. Louis with whom she went on to have two sons. Rose and Stan lived in several U.S. cities, but their true home became Naperville, where their sons attended the local schools and they were active members of the Cress Creek Country Club. Rose worked as a nurse at Edward Hospital and then in the early 1970's as Medicare Charge Nurse and Supervisor for Americana Healthcare Center. While at Americana, she was ahead of her time in using her own dog as a comfort dog, visiting with patients. After Americana she became a Nurse Consultant setting up patient med programs at nursing homes across the Midwest. After Stanley's untimely death in 1984, Rose eventually moved to the Palm Aire Club in Sarasota, Florida, where she spent her retirement years playing golf and tennis with the many dear friends she made there as well as old friends from their days at Cress Creek in Naperville. Late in life, Rose relocated back to the Naperville area to be close to her sons and granddaughters; however, she remained active and a fierce competitor, playing golf and tennis well into her 80's. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Rose's life will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Committal services and military honors will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, , or Salesian Missions, 2 LeFevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710, (914) 663-8344, salesianmissions.org. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 12, 2019