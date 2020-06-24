Rosemarie D. Steinbrecher, age 95 of Brookfield, IL, formerly of Riverside, IL at rest Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Cantata Assisted Living, Brookfield, IL. Born April 21, 1925 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Diblik.
Beloved wife to the late Wilson Steinbrecher; loving mother of the late Thomas W. (Sandra) Steinbrecher, Ted C. (Marilyn) Steinbrecher and Mark W. (Judith) Steinbrecher; cherished grandma of Sarah (Jack) Bowyer, Jessica Steinbrecher, Gelsey (Scott) Jeffreys, Andrew Steinbrecher, Hannah Steinbrecher, Mark Steinbrecher, Aaron (Bridgett Colling) Steinbrecher, Otto Steinbrecher; dear great-grandmother of Isabelle Bowyer and Caroline Jeffreys; fond sister of the late Charlotte Bedi.
She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Riverside, IL since 1954. She volunteered and supported the church though many different volunteer opportunities. Rosemarie was a pioneer in the insurance industry becoming one of the first women in the country to become an agent for State Farm in 1979. She was proud of her accomplishments and earned many prestigious awards. She was an advocate for women's rights.
Most of all, Rosemarie will be remembered for her love of family, friends, travel, and arts & culture. She traveled the world with her best friend and husband of 68 years, Wilson. Later in life, she was his supportive and primary caregiver. She loved and cherished her grandchildren, who in turn adored her, and often turned to her as a trusted confidante.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church, 400 Nuttall Road, Riverside, IL 60546.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Please follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing. A memorial service will be planned for a later date at Ascension Lutheran Church, Riverside. Private family inurnment will take place at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL.
For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.