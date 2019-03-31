|
Russell "Russ" F. Schultz, age 82, of Plainfield, formerly of Naperville, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1937 in Chicago, IL. Russ loved working in the yard and was a huge Chicago White Sox fan. Russ is survived by his loving wife; Marjorie (nee Danehl) Schultz, daughter; Susan (Dennis) Giroux, brother-in-law; Paul (Carolynn) Danehl, nephews; Michael (Joanne) Danehl, Mark (Tish) Danehl and James (Gina) Danehl. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m., at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Russ's name may be made to . Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 31, 2019