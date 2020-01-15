|
Ruth B. Blauser, 90, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Pleasant View.
Celebration of Life and inurnment will take place at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL on Friday, January 17 at 3 PM with visitation for one hour prior. Pastor John Gerike will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Born Ruth Irene Bird to Harry Freeman and Margaret Rammel (Davis) Bird on October 8, 1929 in Manheim, PA, she married John Rodney Blauser on September 3, 1950 in York, PA.
After graduating from William Penn Senior High School in York, PA, Ruth earned her nursing diploma from Temple University Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA.
Ruth worked for over 25 years as a labor and delivery room nurse at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She also taught Lamaze childbirth education classes and was proud to guide many couples in bringing their newborn babies into the world.
Ruth was an avid bridge player competing in duplicate bridge tournaments earning master's points. She was also a gourmet cook, world traveler, and loved entertaining friends and family in her home.
Ruth is survived by her son Douglas S. (Marilyn) Blauser of Kansas City, MO, daughters Linda C. Hanley of Sheridan, IL, Beverly J. (David) Boldt of Flower Mound, TX and Valerie A. (Michael Sr.) Baker of Rochester, MN, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a brother Myron Bird.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters Margaret Heiges, Jane Trafzer, and son-in-law Gregory Hanley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pleasant View 505 College Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350, 815-433-1130.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 15, 2020