Ruth Marie Huss, 86, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Naperville, IL. Passed away on December 1, 2020 at Sunrise of Naperville North. She was born on September 28, 1934 in Dubuque, IA, to Ralph and Julie (nee Lucas) Weis, who preceded her in death. Beloved wife of the late Donald Huss who she married on October 17, 1953 in Dubuque IA. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Huss, and James Huss, doting grandmother to Lindsay (Robert) Swanson, Kyle (Lauren) Huss, Kara Huss, Benjamin Huss, great grandmother to Max and Ava Swanson, and Hailey and Liam Huss. Ruth grew up and attended school in Dubuque, IA. In 1963 she moved to Naperville, IL with her husband and sons. Ruth was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Naperville until she moved to Florida fifteen years ago. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Funeral service will be private for the family only. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Ruth's memory, donations to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.