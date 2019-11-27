|
Sally Ann Riedy Vermaat, 71, of Lebanon, IN (formerly of Brownsburg, IN and Naperville, IL), passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at CrownPointe of Lebanon.
Sally was born Jan. 21, 1948, in Aurora, IL, a daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn (Weber) Riedy.
Sally's family was important to her and she especially loved her grandkids. She was cheerful and bright, and loved to make people smile and laugh. The happiness of her loved ones and those she knew was always her main priority in life.
Survivors include her children, Timothy (Nancy) Vermaat of Aurora, IL and Tracy (James) Heine of Lebanon, IN; brother, Mark (Erin) Riedy of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Tyler and Nathan Vermaat and Annalise and Frederick "Fritz" Heine; the father of her children, Kenneth Vermaat of Sandwich, IL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Riedy of Punta Gorda, FL. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Riedy.
Indiana - To celebrate Sally's life, family and friends will gather in Indiana on Friday, November 29, 2019 for visitation from 4 p.m. EST until memory sharing, which will begin at approximately 7 p.m. EST at Lebanon's Boone County Senior Services Community Room.
Illinois - Illinois family and friends will gather on Sunday, December 1, 2019 to celebrate Sally's life.
Visitation will be from 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. CST, with story sharing beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. CST at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL 60506.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:30a.m to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 12:00p.m. Fr. Jerome Leake, will officiate. Sally will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Before her passing, Sally requested everyone dress in "bright" and/or "happy" clothing for her services as that would put a smile on her face.
If you would like to continue to make a difference, as Sally did, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: , Boone County Senior Services (Lebanon, IN), CrownPointe Life Enrichment Fund (Lebanon, IN), or March of Dimes.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 27, 2019