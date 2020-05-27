Samuel L. Thomas, age 80, a resident of Naperville since 1985, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Silverado Memory Care in St. Charles. He was born October 23, 1939 in Iowa City, IA. Samuel was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and received his Bachelors degrees in Architectural Engineering and Construction Managment from Iowa State University. He participated in the Warrenville Folk Festival and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. He is survived by his wife Candace nee Kawales Thomas; children, Matt (Sarah Lehman) Thomas, Andy (Karissa Carlson) Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Rachel (Joe) Scurto and Abby (Nick) Heinz; grandchildren, Eleanor (Ellie) and Peter Thomas, Loenn, Arie and Halle Thomas, Joseph (JD) and Jackson Scurto; siblings Joe (Jeanie), Suse (Tom) Mobbley, Mark, Mike (Sue) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jane Reed. Memorials in Sam's memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047. A private graveside service took place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville.