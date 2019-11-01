|
|
Samuel William Harris, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Samuel was born on January 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Samuel Albert and Mary Marguerite (nee Strohminger) Harris. Samuel graduated from Angola High School before attending Miami University (Ohio), receiving a B.S and M.S. in chemistry. He received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Ohio State University in 1956. He began working as a oil chemist, spending most of his career at Amoco. Samuel loved gardening and could often be found tending to his elaborate backyard vegetable garden. He enjoyed traveling and would take annual family vacations to many of the national parks. Samuel was active and generous to the church.
Samuel is survived by his wife Frances Harris and Son William Albert Harris, his brother Paul (Rosemary) and stepchildren, Elsie, Marci, William and Michael. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Marjorie, his daughter Carolyn Harris, his identical twin James, brother John and sisters Dorothy and Mary. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, IL. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 1, 2019