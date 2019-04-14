Sandra Louise "Beema" Sedorchuk (Peterson), age 65, a resident of Oswego, former longtime resident of Naperville, IL, was born into heaven on April 10, 2019 in her home. She was born July 3, 1953 in Niles, IL. Sandra is survived by her beloved children Samantha (Benjamin) Bastone, Christina (Jason) Glover, and Patricia (David) Pinchuk; treasured grandchildren Joseph and Brandi Bastone, Anabella, Abigail, and Jacob Glover, and Nathan, Danny, and Natalie Pinchuk; loving siblings Debra (the late William) Brown, Todd (Irene) Levin, and Daniel (Kelly) Levin; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; former spouse William Peterson. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Audrey and John Sedorchuk; beloved son Daniel Peterson; loving brother Mark Sedorchuk. Sandra graduated from Maine East High School in Park Ridge, IL. She spent her working career as an insurance agent for AAA and enjoyed the time she spent there. She was a devout Christian and attended Naperville Baptist Church and then Calvary Church in Naperville. Sandra will be remembered as being welcoming, humble, and selfless. She was open to all and a mother to many. She considered her grandchildren to be her best friends. She was the perfect person who was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. A Celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, April 17 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary