Sandra Rae Asher


1940 - 2019
Sandra Rae Asher Obituary
Sandra R. Asher, age 79, of Naperville, IL passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Sandy is survived by her loving daughter, Randi Kleffman; grandchildren, Matthew, Bradley and Rachel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Harriet (nee Johnson) Asher, her 1st husband, Joseph Zywicki, 2nd husband, Anthony Panozzo, brother, Gerald and sister, Gayle. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
