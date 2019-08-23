|
Scott Curtis Cleal, age 62 of Naperville, courageously lost his battle with cancer on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sonja, step daughter, Nevena (Nick ) and granddaughter Sofia, step son Matija; twin brother, Jon (Angela), nieces, Valerie, Brittany and Shannon; brother, Charles; sisters, Marianne and Janet with families, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold L. and Shirley C. Cleal. Scott was a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. He was also a supporter of the Dupage Women's Shelter. In Lieu of flowers memorial made be made to a charity of donor's choice. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A graveside service will follow at the Naperville Cemetery.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 23, 2019