Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Scott Curtis Cleal

Scott Curtis Cleal Obituary
Scott Curtis Cleal, age 62 of Naperville, courageously lost his battle with cancer on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sonja, step daughter, Nevena (Nick ) and granddaughter Sofia, step son Matija; twin brother, Jon (Angela), nieces, Valerie, Brittany and Shannon; brother, Charles; sisters, Marianne and Janet with families, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold L. and Shirley C. Cleal. Scott was a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. He was also a supporter of the Dupage Women's Shelter. In Lieu of flowers memorial made be made to a charity of donor's choice. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A graveside service will follow at the Naperville Cemetery.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Aug. 23, 2019
